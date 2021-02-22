Starz Picks Up “Gaslit” Starring Julia Roberts, Recasts Armie Hammer

Starz is formally choosing up “Gaslit,” an anthology collection from creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering (“Mr. Robotic,” “Search Occasion”) primarily based on the award-winning Slate podcast “Gradual Burn.”

The collection focuses on the untold tales and forgotten characters of Watergate, from Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would ultimately deliver the entire rotten enterprise crashing down.

Beforehand introduced expertise nonetheless connected to the present embody Academy Award-winning actors Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”) and Sean Penn (“Milk”). Based on a person with data of the mission, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton (who have been each slated to star within the Watergate anthology collection) and brother Nash Edgerton (who was set to direct and govt produce alongside together with his brother), will now not be part of “Gaslit.” They departed the tasks a number of months in the past resulting from scheduling conflicts, the supply revealed to Selection. Hammer and Edgerton’s roles are being recast, and Matt Ross (“Captain Incredible,” “28 Lodge Rooms”) has changed Nash Edgerton as director and govt producer.

Martha Mitchell, the protagonist and the superstar Arkansan socialite who was one of many first to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate despite her affiliation to the president through her husband, Legal professional Common John Mitchell, will probably be performed by Roberts. John Mitchell, who was Nixon’s most trusted advisor and greatest pal on the time, will probably be performed by Penn.

“Gaslit” is about to start out manufacturing this spring and will probably be produced by UCP, a division of Common Studio Group, for Starz. Together with Pickering and Ross, “Mr. Robotic” creator Sam Esmail, through his general cope with UCP, and Chad Hamilton (“Mr. Robotic,” “Homecoming”) function govt producers beneath their manufacturing banner Esmail Corp. Roberts will govt produce beneath her banner Purple Om Movies together with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. “Gaslit” reunites Esmail and Roberts of their second tv mission collectively. The primary was season one of many Golden Globe-nominated Amazon Prime drama collection “Homecoming.”

“In ‘Gaslit,’ we not solely have the chance to inform an unbelievable untold story in bringing Martha Mitchell’s historic function in Watergate to the forefront, however we’re additionally extremely fortunate to have a dream solid together with Julia and Sean and the most effective artistic workforce and companions we may have requested for,” stated Christina Davis, president of unique programming for Starz. Per Davis, the corporate is worked up to proceed the community’s complete dedication to spotlighting premium narratives that attraction to ladies and different underrepresented audiences— a Starz effort referred to as the #TakeTheLead initiative.

“I’m so blissful to have the chance to share the heartbreaking, fascinating story of Martha Mitchell with the world,” added Pickering. “Martha was the primary and loudest voice to talk out in opposition to the bumbling criminality of a crooked presidential administration and she or he was some of the sophisticated public martyrs of the period. To search out anybody prepared to inform her story is a dream. To be making it with Sam, Julia, Sean, Matt, UCP and Starz appears not possible. I’m over the moon.”

Roberts and Penn are each repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Former “Gaslit” actor Armie Hammer has starred in his personal slew of social media scandals and relationship abuse accusations as of late. Although causes for exiting “Gaslit” weren’t specified, he has needed to step away from a number of tasks he had been connected to after a number of ladies got here ahead with allegations of sexual violence and salacious graphic messages referencing cannibalistic fetishes surfaced on-line. Hammer exited roles for the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding ceremony” and “The Godfather” collection at Paramount Plus, and he was dropped by company WME.

Nameless Content material and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin can even govt produce “Gaslit.” Leon Neyfakh, who created the “Gradual Burn” podcast, will seek the advice of on the mission. The “Gradual Burn” podcast has already been tailored for a docu-series at Epix.

“Gaslit” is written by Pickering, Amelia Grey, Alberto Roldán, Anayat Fakhraie, Uzoamaka Maduka and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz. Karen Bailey, govt VP of unique programming at Starz, will oversee “Gaslit” for the Lionsgate-owned community. The Starz pick-up was the second Esmail mission introduced by UCP final February, after a darkish comedy known as “The Resort” from Andy Siara, author of the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti breakout comedy sci-fi hit “Palm Springs.”