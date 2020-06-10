Stassi Schroeder Dropped By PR Firm After Faith Stowers Controversy – Variety

“Vanderpump Guidelines” star Stassi Schroeder has been dropped by her company and publicist, after it was revealed that she had referred to as the police on her former co-star Faith Stowers for a criminal offense Stowers had nothing to do with, Variety has realized solely.

Stowers, who’s black, appeared on the fourth and sixth season of “Vanderpump Guidelines,” which incorporates a almost all-white solid.

A spokesperson for UTA tells Variety that Schroeder is now not a consumer of the company.

Schroeder has been with the identical publicist because the starting of her media profession, who was integral in strategically taking her model from actuality TV persona to past, and she or he had been repped by Metro Public Relations since mid-2018. The PR agency confirmed to Variety on Monday it has minimize ties with Schroeder, stating, “She grew to become a consumer when her publicist joined our firm in July 2018. We made the choice this weekend to half methods with Stassi.”

“Vanderpump Guidelines,” which is a by-product of “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” that focuses on the workers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in West Hollywood, premiered in 2013 and has been on for eight seasons. Schroeder was a part of the unique solid, and has parlayed her actuality star fame right into a multi-platform profession, together with a touring present, her personal podcast, New York Occasions best-selling ebook and quite a few endorsement offers, capitalizing off of her two million Instagram followers.

Within the aftermath of her actions resurfacing, Schroeder has misplaced offers with shaving model Billie, vitamin model Ritual and Secret Deodorant, which have all confirmed they’ve minimize ties with Schroeder by way of statements to the press.

Bravo has declined to touch upon the matter.

Stowers spoke final week throughout an Instagram Dwell chat concerning the time when Schroeder and fellow “Vanderpump Guidelines” star Kristen Doute referred to as the police to pin crimes on her that have been reported in a tabloid article a couple of black lady needed for theft. The girl pictured within the tabloid article was not Stowers.

“There was this text on Each day Mail the place there was an African American woman,” Stowers recalled through the Instagram Dwell chat on Jun. 2. “It was a bizarre photograph, so she regarded very light-skinned and had these totally different, bizarre tattoos. They showcased her, and I suppose this lady was robbing folks. And so they referred to as the cops and stated it was me. That is like, a real story. I heard this from truly Stassi throughout an interview.”

Schroeder had spoken concerning the incident up to now and confirmed calling the cops, throughout a 2018 look on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. Doute — who can be a part of the unique “Vanderpump Guidelines” solid — tweeted a hyperlink to an article, on the time, concerning the lady concerned within the alleged crime, posting, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look acquainted? somebody put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there however I’m going there.”

Final week, Doute launched a ebook, “He’s Making You Loopy: Learn how to Get the Man, Get Even, and Get Over It,” printed by Chicago Overview Press. She initially had a ebook tour scheduled, however previous to this controversy, all in-person dates have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doute has not been dropped by any sponsors, Variety has realized. An insider near the truth star and writer says she has reached out on to Stowers to apologize. A rep for Doute declined to remark when contacted by Variety.

Each Schroeder and Doute have additionally launched apology statements on their social media.