State Department Website Altered to Say Trump Presidency Ends Jan. 11

(*11*)On Monday, an replace to the U.S. State Department web site stated President Trump’s time in workplace was ending on Jan. 11, earlier than the web page was eliminated.

(*11*)“Donald J. Trump’s time period ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” what appeared to be a sparse bio web page for Trump on the State Department web site stated Monday afternoon. A bio for VP Mike Pence additionally had the identical message. Customers on social media observed the modifications simply earlier than 3 p.m. ET; inside an hour, each pages have been rendered inaccessible.

(*11*)BuzzFeed Information reported {that a} “disgruntled worker” had made the modifications. Reps for the State Department didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

(*11*)The tampering with the State Department’s web site got here after a pro-Trump mob, inspired by the president, invaded the U.S. Capitol final week in a lethal conflict with police. On Monday, Home Democrats launched an article of impeachment towards Trump, accusing him of “inciting violence towards the federal government of the US,” and in addition need to intro a decision calling on Pence to take away President Trump by way of the twenty fifth Modification.

(*11*)President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump within the 2020 election, is about to be inaugurated because the forty sixth president of the US subsequent Wednesday, Jan. 20.

(*11*)Final week, greater than 100 diplomats despatched a memo to State Department leaders to “explicitly denounce President Trump’s position” in U.S. Capitol assault, saying partly, “It’s vital that we talk to the world that in our system, nobody — not even the president — is above the legislation or immune from public criticism,” as first reported by Overseas Coverage.

(*11*)Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an inner investigation into the posting of the false data to the state.gov web site, per the BuzzFeed Information report.

(*11*)Right here’s a display screen seize of the since-removed Trump biography web page on the State Department web site:

(*11*)