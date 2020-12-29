State government printed 2.5 lakh calendars for distribution in various departments, abound of mistakes

Rajasthan News: 2.5 lakh calendars of New Year 2021 were printed by the state government for distribution in various departments. About one lakh of these calendars are full of mistakes. The mistake has been rectified by putting stickers in these one lakh calendars printed wrong. There is a mistake in proof reading in all the wrongly printed calendars. In these calendars printed by the state government, the cost of the wall calendar is Rs 13 and the cost of the table calendar is Rs 23. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Gehlot cabinet may soon expand, signs of ‘leave’ of many ministers

It is worth noting that the General Administration Department had made a calendar of government holidays and gave it to the Printing and Stationery Department for printing. A draft of the calendar was prepared here, but there was a flaw in the proof. Because of this, on the eight pages out of 12 of this calendar for the year 2021, the dates have been flawed. By the time the mistake caught, one lakh calendars were printed. After this, one and a half million calendars were printed right. Now the department is correcting the mistake by putting stickers on one lakh calendars printed wrong. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Corona’s new strain raises concern, health department is unable to trace 17 people from UK

This mistake Also Read – Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma hospitalized, recently recovered from Corona

After the last date of each month in the calendar, the next date of the next month is marked. But in the wrongly printed calendars, Fawari, March, April, June, August, September, November and December are not marked in the box which is empty after the last date of the month.

In this regard, Director of Printing and Stationery Department Aslam Sher Khan says that some calendars were misprinted due to lack of proof reading. The correct calendars were printed after the mistake was caught. Calendars in which the mistake was made have been corrected by putting stickers on them.