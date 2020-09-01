State Ministry’s statement on the recent deadlock in eastern Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’

New Delhi: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on the recent deadlock in East Ladakh that China took provocative action, to which we responded appropriately. The Foreign Ministry said that China ignored those things which had been agreed earlier and took provocative military action. Also Read – Corona Crisis: India will be one of the largest debt burdened emerging economies by 2021

The ministry said that the Chinese side attempted to change the status quo in the area south of Pangong So. After which the Indian side responded to the provocative action of China and took appropriate defensive measures. On Chinese activities in the Pangong area, the Foreign Ministry said that Chinese troops took provocative action again on 31 August while the commanders were discussing to normalize the situation.

The ministry said that from the beginning of the year, the behavior and action of the Chinese side on the Line of Actual Control is clearly a violation of bilateral agreements.