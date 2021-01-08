State Ministry’s statement on the Sino-India border deadlock, ‘to maintain any level of misunderstanding at the ground level’

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India and China have maintained dialogue at the ground level to avoid making any ‘misunderstandings and miscalculations’. Also, discussions are going on to completely remove the soldiers from all the conflict areas. Also Read – 82 figures of New Variant Strain of Coronavirus, 250 flights carrying 250 passengers from UK

When asked about the status of talks with the Chinese side on the border dispute, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the most recent meeting of the Executive Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held on 18 December and both sides were at the level of senior commander level We have agreed to hold the next round of meetings.

He said that both countries are constantly communicating in this regard through diplomatic and military means.

He said, “Meanwhile, both sides have maintained dialogue at the ground level to avoid any misunderstanding and mis-estimation.” Also, to restore peace and stability, discussions are on to completely withdraw troops from all conflict zones according to the existing bilateral agreements. “

