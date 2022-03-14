State of Decay 3 development is progressing well and Xbox boss highlights its progress

Phil Spencer has commented that he is incredibly excited about what Undead Labs is doing.

Among the great games that Microsoft has in development through the internal Xbox studios is State of Decay 3, the third numbered installment of the post-apocalyptic saga of Undead Labs. We haven’t had any great news from him since it was announced at E3 2020, but it seems that he is on the right track if we look at the latest statements from Phil Spencer.

The head of Xbox has participated in The XboxEra podcast, and in it he has left some comments about what we can expect with the survival game. He has highlighted the progress of your development and the advances that the studio is going to make based on what was known in the previous published games, but above all he wanted to declare himself a great fan of the series.

Join Game Pass Ultimate the first month paying one euro

“It’s probably not a surprise to people who’ve seen me play, but I’m a huge fan of State of Decay 2,” says Spencer. “Ahead of State of Decay 3, i’m incredibly excited for some of the progress they are going to make. They follow the same pattern from the first game, they know what they want and where they want to take State of Decay 3.”

Phil Spencer says he often plays State of DecayThe Xbox boss was full of praise for the saga, although we have not yet heard much from it since its announcement in the summer of 2020. “It is a game that I really enjoy playing. I’m a great co-op player. and I like to build, get resources… I’m excited about the direction this team has taken,” he says.

In order to get our hands on State of Decay 3 we will still have to wait a good amount of time, since the game no release date set. The development team has continued to incorporate assets to improve the result, with signings from other sagas and the construction of a new support group to reinforce production.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: State of Decay 3, Undead Labs, Xbox, Phil Spencer y State of Decay.