State of Decay 3 wants to go one step further with the help of one of the best Xbox studios

Undead Labs and The Coalition join forces to bring the survival saga to Unreal Engine 5.

Little by little, more collaborations are emerging between the many development teams under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. That is the case of Undead Labsin charge of State of Decay 3, which has been announced will have the help of The Coalition in his bid to bring his next video game to Unreal Engine 5.

Matt Booty, director of Xbox Game Studios, was in charge of making public the cooperation between the authors of Gears 5 and the Seattle studio, adding that it will not only result in having the guidance of authentic experts in the Epic Games graphics engine , but also in adapt some innovations from the Gears of War saga in the third installment of the zombie survival action series.

State of Decay 2 already represented a step forward in Undead Labs compared to the original video game, so the desire to see what those from Seattle are capable of with State of Decay 3, and more so now with the support of The Coalition, is not little among fans of the IP.

The third State of Decay was presented at the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020 with the idea of ​​​​offering fans the latest in zombie survival simulation, although at that time it was still in very early stages of development, “in preproduction”. Since then we have been receiving news of signings between those responsible, as well as Phil Spencer’s enthusiasm for the project.

Matt Booty has also talked about Perfect Dark recently, ruling out development problems and talking about two of his biggest sources of inspiration.

