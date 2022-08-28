State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to possible overflow of the Pearl River

The Governor of MississippiTata Reeves, declared this Saturday a state of emergency for the areas affected by the floods that devastate the region.

“This measure) will allow our state agencies to better assist in our response efforts and carry out your emergency responsibilities,” Reeves explained in a message posted on his Twitter account.

In this regard, the governor specified that his administration is closely monitoring the situation, in addition to working actively, in order to respond as quickly as possible to the current development of the floods.

This response plan includes the deployment of 126,000 sandbags, the preparation of search and rescue teams to respond to the request of the authorities, and the implantation of drones in the airspace to assess the water levels along the river. Pearl.

“I want to encourage anyone to remain calm. Be alert, but don’t panic Reeves urged. “I encourage residents of areas that may be flooded to be careful, take appropriate precautions and evacuate if necessary,” the governor requested.

Likewise, urged the population to review the news and be attentive to the alert and emergency channels. Thus, he reported that there is a shelter for those who need it at the Jackson Police Training Academy, run by the Red Cross from the country.

Although some floods have already occurred, experts calculate new floods during this week. The Pearl River, in the center of the state, “is expected to peak on Monday, August 29, about 11 meters high. This is 24 hours earlier than originally predicted,” Reeves said in the statement. Therefore, he stressed that “it is time to start preparations to protect” families.

In fact, Reeves warned the neighbors of the houses that were flooded two years ago: “If your house was flooded in 2020, there is a high probability that it will happen again.”

FLOODING IN TEXAS

This same week, the area of Dallas, Texas, south of the United States, suffered historical precipitations that generated floods, collapsing several roads in the region.

Some areas in Dallas-Forth Worth saw more than 10 inches of rain in 24 hours, which is considered a once-in-a-thousand-year eventaccording to local media on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning of possible flooding that was extended until Monday at 8:00 p.m. local time.

2 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, with as much as 8 inches in some areas.

The period between August 21 and 22 is the second with the highest rainfall in 24 hours in historyaccording to the NWS.

Flash flood warnings were in effect around Dallas on Monday, with forecasters predicting difficult road conditions. “Turn around, don’t drown when you encounter flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads”, the NWS said.

