State of Play schedule and where to watch today’s event

If you are a lover of video games in general and the PlayStation universe in particular, tonight you have a date with him State of Play from Sony. A new live event in which we will know the latest news for PS4 and PS5.

At this time it is still not entirely clear if the new announcements will weigh more, or if the direct will focus more on showing us new details of the titles that we are waiting for. However, it won’t take long to find out, since the live show is scheduled for tonight at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Here we tell you where to follow it and everything you should know.

As reported by Sony in the official PlayStation Blog, in this State of Play there will be “New updates and analysis of 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new announcements and news about some of the third party indie games that you already knew at the PS5 launch in June.”.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the episode will last approximately 30 minutes. In addition, Sony has also commented that the live will be 100% focused on offering news about the games. Therefore, do not expect any kind of news at the hardware level.

To watch the live, you only have to connect at 23:00 with the official PlayStation channels on Twitch and YouTube. Of course, as always in these cases, IGN Spain will be up to date to inform you at the moment of everything that happens.

What can we expect from the event? So far there has been no leak. Although there are many users who want to know more about titles such as Horizon Forbidden West (possible release date?) Or Deathloop. We are also still looking forward to the game the new San Diego studio is working on. Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid are not expected, but due to rumors of the past, they are recurring themes every time a new State of Play arrives.