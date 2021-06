State Of Siege: Temple Assault is a Hindi language film. The film unencumber date is 12 July 2021. It has Anushka Luhar, Abhilash Chaudhary and so on within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app. It’s sometimes called the Temple Assault film.

The plot revolves round an assault on a first-rate temple. The counter-terrorism brokers make a decision to struggle again. They must save the folks and lure the terrorists. Can they pull off the challenge with none collateral injury?