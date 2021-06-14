State President of Uttrakhand BJP Mahila Morcha seized assets price crores, arrested together with 2 sons and co-workers

Uttrakhand BJP State Secretary of Mahila Morcha (BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary) Reena Goyal ( Reena Goel) Arrested together with two sons and co-workers for taking ownership of the valuables of a deceased couple. Dehradun’s Clement The town Police has arrested BJP Mahila Morcha State Secretary Reena Goyal, her two sons and every other aide for confiscating assets price crores. Additionally Learn – MP: Viral Video of BJP Yuva Morcha chief’s celebration, fined 10 thousand rupees

