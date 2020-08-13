Statement by the Union Ministry of Education regarding opening of schools across the country, MHA guidelines are awaited

new Delhi: Millions of parents are apprehensive about opening of schools due to corona infection across the country. A large group of parents has also appealed to the Prime Minister not to open the school at present. According to the Union Ministry of Education, the situation is being assessed and based on this, any further decision can be taken. Also Read – Coronavirus: What is weakening corona virus? Will be over soon, what is the truth, know …

On what is the plan to open the school, especially for the primary level students, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "Under the Unlock 3 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the schools, colleges and all coaching institutes to be closed till 31 August. Have given. According to the guidelines of the Home Ministry, we will take a decision."

Parent groups have appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Education Minister and Chief Ministers of various states not to open schools at present. On the other hand, the Delhi government wants the schools to be opened as soon as possible. According to the Delhi government, it is very important for the students to go to school and all round development of the students can be done only by going to school.

Presently, in view of the corona infection, all the school colleges are closed across the country till 31 August. Therefore, any new decision regarding opening of school can be taken only during the month of September.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister in Delhi Government Manish Sisodia said, “Let us all pray that the schools should open as soon as possible. There is a lot of strength in prayer. There is no school option. Going to school leads to all-round development of children. So we want the school to open as soon as possible. Until schools are not opening, there is an effort to improve online. “

At the same time, in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee related to the Ministry of Education, it was said that the year 2020 will not be a zero education year, as yet no decision has been taken to open schools in the whole country. This information came out in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Education on Monday. Online classes will also be continued for classes 4 and above.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education under the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has discussed the situation of education and students amid the coronovirus epidemic. This was the first meeting of the committee since Sahasrabuddhe took over as president. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of School Education and Higher Education, President of UGC, officials of AICTE and CBSE.