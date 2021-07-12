States, personal hospitals have greater than 1.54 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccine

The Union Well being Ministry stated on Monday that greater than 1.54 crore unused doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine are to be had with states, union territories and personal hospitals.Additionally Learn – Trade in timing of corona curfew in UP, now markets will open from 6 am to ten pm

Quoting the knowledge until 8 am on Monday, the ministry stated that up to now 38.86 crore doses of vaccine had been supplied to the states and union territories and any other 63,84,230 doses will likely be given to them.

It was once informed that out of the entire doses of vaccine, 37,31,88,834 doses (together with wasted doses) had been used. The brand new segment of Kovid-19 vaccination within the nation has began from June 21.