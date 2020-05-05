Stath Lets Flats confirmed to return for a lockdown special

Channel Four comedy Stath Lets Flats will likely be again for a quarantine special, creator and star Jamie Demetriou has confirmed.

Everybody’s favorite Greek-Cypriot lettings agent will return in Michael & Eagle Lockdowned, Demetriou advised his Twitter followers earlier immediately. “A Stath Lets Flats quick, coming quickly…”

Connected to the tweet was a screengrab of the forged members, together with Natasia Demetriou, Katy Wix and Ellie White, wearing character while on a video name.

Michael & Eagle Lockdowned – A Stath Lets Flats quick, coming quickly… ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fwxXBSSQFI — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) Could 4, 2020

An airdate for the lockdown quick has not but been introduced.

The absurd sitcom, created by star Jamie Demetriou, aired its second collection on Channel Four in September final 12 months.

Demetriou, who beforehand appeared in Fleabag and This Time With Alan Partridge, acts alongside his real-life sister Natasia in Stath Lets Flats. Natasia, who at present stars in vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows, was lately introduced as a host of Netflix’s Huge Flower Battle.

Each collection of Stath Lets Flats are at present accessible to stream on All 4.