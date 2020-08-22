‘Static Shock’ Movie in Growth, Revealed at DC FanDome Panel

A brand new “Static Shock” film could also be on the way in which.

At a DC FanDome panel on Saturday, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin stated there’s been “critical conversations” about bringing the electric-powered teen hero to the massive display.

Virgil Hawkins, a.okay.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s and starred in a Children’ WB animated collection in the early 2000s. The collection acquired a number of Daytime Emmy award nominations and remains to be extremely regarded by followers for being one of many few superhero collection starring a Black character.

“One of many issues we’re actually enthusiastic about, we actually wish to stay as much as the identify of the corporate, Milestone Media,” stated Hudlin. “Once we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we stated ‘Look, everyone knows this has been successful comedian guide and hit animated collection. It’s time to increase again into all these areas after which some.’ So we’re in critical conversations about, as we’re launching the comedian guide collection, creating the ‘Static Shock’ film. That can be a theatrical function movie.”

Hudlin additionally added that different characters in the Milestone Media comedian household could get tasks in completely different kinds.

“What we’re speaking about is unbelievable,” Hudlin stated. “We’re additionally speaking to all the opposite divisions of Warner, for instance, the animation division. They make these superb animated function movies for residence leisure. And we’re speaking about doing a kind of function movies involving the Milestone characters. We’re additionally wanting at new media, like podcasts, and doing a critical of tales that can be out there on podcasts. We are going to ship Milestone Media wherever you might be, on no matter platform you need.”

Fellow panelist Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static Shock on the animated collection, joked about who may direct the movie and that he may even return to the live-action position with some “Irishman”-style de-aging know-how.

“For that film, speak to Scorsese for me, would you?” he stated. “They received the know-how, I may play 14.”

In 2015, Hudlin helped revive Milestone Media. He served as president of leisure at BET from 2005-2008 and earned an Oscar nomination for finest image as a producer on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

There have been no different particulars given on “Static Shock’s” transfer to the massive display, however he’ll star in a digital comedian guide collection in February 2021.