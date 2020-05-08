Station 19 Characters Need To Stop Hooking Up With Each Other After Latest Episode

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of Station 19 Season 3, known as “Unhealthy Man.”
Station 19 managed to arrange an intriguing Season Three finale subsequent week with “Unhealthy Man,” though the finale will possible be as preoccupied with Gray’s Anatomy tales as with its personal. Nonetheless, regardless of Sullivan proving that he isn’t a very dangerous man by outing Dixon‘s corruption, Jackson getting shot throughout a PRT run, and Emmett Dixon quitting as a firefighter, the occasion that actually caught with me was one more hookup between the heroes of Station 19, and it was sufficient that I am prepared for the hookups to cease.
Upset that Carina saved urgent her about her abusive father, Maya had a blowout with Jack over their respective points, they usually resolved it by hooking up in Maya’s bunk. As one does! Afterward, Maya admitted that perhaps she is a bit damaged, prompting Jack to confess that he is likely to be as properly. If their hookup had been the one occasion of hookups between coworkers lately, I may need be thrilled by a loopy twist. As an alternative, I used to be exasperated that Station 19 characters have been hitting the sheets collectively once more.
Season Three has delivered Andy and Jack, Sullivan and Andy, Emmett and Travis, and now Maya and Jack. Truthfully, contemplating how a lot time Jackson has spent on Station 19 within the third season, I’ll as properly add Vic and Jackson to the listing from earlier than their breakup.
Now, I like a great ill-advised TV romance as a lot as the subsequent individual, and I actually wish to root for Dean and Vic to determine themselves out. Because it stands, nevertheless, I am extra nervous that Station 19 will skip the traditional will-they/gained’t-they stage of TV romance and simply hook them up straight away or unceremoniously nix it altogether. By this level, I kind of count on two characters to be having intercourse by the top of the episode if they’ve a heated trade and even loaded look.
Admittedly, a part of this is because of my ongoing bitterness about how Station 19 rushed Andy and Sullivan’s relationship when there was a lot potential in a courtship that lasted lengthy than half a season earlier than tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony in a flashback, and I used to be loving the Carina/Maya dynamic, so the Maya/Jack hookup may simply have been the straw that broke me.
Nonetheless, did we actually must see Maya cheat on Carina to have intercourse with Jack, of all individuals? I do know it was to display that she’s damaged, however there are nuanced methods to point out character improvement with out characters hooking up with one another, and fewer spontaneous hookups might make potential romances way more thrilling. The bear assault stays the lowlight of the third season up to now for me, and even that episode wasn’t and not using a hookup that should not have occurred! (Admittedly, at the very least Jack knew that one was a foul concept.)
If Station 19 actually goes to pursue a possible severe romance between Vic and Dean, for instance, I need the present to make me look ahead to it and root for it and work for it. Andy and Sullivan appear sure to face some severe points, if not disintegrate, and Maya’s hookup with Jack (and subsequent throwing it in Carina’s face) is fairly messy. Truthfully, I am simply glad Ben is in a contented, steady relationship with Bailey from Gray’s Anatomy.
Station 19 does not have a lot time left to hook its characters up with one another in Season 3, although. The Could 14 episode would be the Season Three finale (and half of what was meant to be an epic Station 19/Gray’s Anatomy crossover), so you’ll want to tune in to ABC on Thursday, Could 14 at 9 p.m. ET for the ultimate episode of Station 19 earlier than Season 4.
