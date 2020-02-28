Station 19 Delivered An Unexpected Kobe Bryant Tribute, And It Was Perfect

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 6 of Station 19 Season 3, referred to as “Ice Ice Child.”
Station 19 went in a cold route with “Ice Ice Child” when Seattle was overwhelmed by a blizzard, leaving the primary responders of Station 19 to drag out all of the stops to welcome and look after civilians who wanted shelter. Within the course of, Station 19 managed to drop a tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and it was good.
Why would I say it is good, particularly in a season that acquired off to a tragic begin? Nicely, the tribute in query wasn’t explicitly to Kobe Bryant’s demise, which rocked the world again in late January. Reasonably, it was a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy as a basketball participant who impacted and impressed younger followers in all places, and it got here within the easy type of slightly lady taking part in basketball.
Whereas Vic was entertaining a bunch of children by taking pictures hoops with them, slightly lady shot a basketball and yelled “Kobe!” as numerous youngsters (and adults) have completed earlier than when making an attempt to nail a shot identical to Kobe Bryant would. It wasn’t a tragic second involved with the tragic destiny of Bryant, his daughter, and the others who died within the helicopter crash, however slightly a heartwarming second.
Was this second added to “Ice Ice Child” to honor Kobe Bryant due to his demise? Nicely, the episode could have been filmed earlier than he died, because the information of his passing broke again on January 26, and it could possibly be a coincidence {that a} child was selecting to emulate Bryant throughout a blizzard on Station 19.
Yelling “Kobe!” whereas taking pictures a basketball — or actually throwing something at something — is not a brand new factor, and this could possibly be a cheerful accident. Alternately, Station 19 might have added the audio of the little lady shouting “Kobe!” after Bryant died as a small however touching technique to pay tribute to a basketball legend with out lingering on his demise.
Viewers watching “Ice Ice Child” positively caught the Kobe Bryant point out and hit social media to share their emotions:
One individual broke out the guts emojis within the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers, the place Kobe Bryant spent his whole basketball profession.
In fact, even a tribute to Kobe Bryant that was extra about honoring his legacy than mourning his demise resulted in some unhappy followers:
This individual on Twitter broke out a Kobe Bryant graphic to go together with the crying emoji, which strikes me as each candy and unhappy.
Whether or not folks have been left pleased, unhappy, bittersweet, or nostalgic by the little lady shouting “Kobe!” on Station 19, they clearly cared. This is only one additional instance of the various posts:
“Ice Ice Child” was the primary half of an unofficial crossover between Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19. It wasn’t billed as a crossover like Station 19‘s season opener, as Gray’s characters did not fill the episode, however the occasions of the Station 19 episode have been clearly constructing to the following episode of Gray’s Anatomy, and Vic was coping with her first battle with Jackson.
See what occurs subsequent on Station 19 when new episodes air Thursdays at eight p.m. ET on ABC, forward of Gray’s Anatomy. For extra viewing choices, swing by our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
