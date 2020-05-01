Station 19 Just Made A Big Move For Andy And Sullivan, And I’m Confused

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 30 episode of Station 19 Season 3, referred to as “The Ghosts That Hang-out Me.”
Station 19 delivered some large twists for each Sullivan and Andy in “The Ghosts That Hang-out Me,” and the episode as an entire leaves me confused about their relationship. Andy has been attempting to maintain information of their marriage quiet whereas she offers along with her grief and returning to work, whereas Sullivan has been attempting to maintain the key of their marriage and his drug overdose. If Station 19 needs me to be rooting for his or her love story, then it is fairly unlucky that I’m firmly Group Andy.
Andy and Sullivan had been really aside for many of the episode, with Andy on the scene of a fireplace and dealing with the issues of telling Jack about her marriage. In reality, in gentle of Jack’s skepticism, she admitted that she may need made a mistake and had actually been interested by her father and getting him to stroll her down the aisle. She loves Sullivan, however Andy is not 100% certain the key (and really quick) marriage ceremony was the appropriate name. Plus, he is her boss.
Whereas all this was taking place, Sullivan was arguing with Ben in his workplace on the firehouse, with Ben pressuring him to return clear about his drug behavior and overdose, and at last yelling at him for not going up onto the roof the place Pruitt died. Sullivan lastly exploded that he could not go up on the roof as a result of he needed to be there for his spouse, who was going to lose her father quickly anyway.
Ben and I had the identical response to the implication that Sullivan let Pruitt die within the hearth as a result of Pruitt was going to die quickly anyway, however Ben’s indignation pale, even when he was nonetheless decided Sullivan needed to come clear about his on-the-job overdose to Dixon. So, Andy instructed anyone concerning the marriage and Sullivan instructed anyone concerning the marriage. All issues had been roughly equal.
Then the mess hit the fan. Sullivan got here clear to Dixon concerning the marriage earlier than his drug concern, and the entire matter was in the end resolved (for now, anyway), with Dixon mainly sweeping each of Sullivan’s secrets and techniques beneath the rug and saying that Sullivan owes him a favor. One thing alongside these traces was at all times going to occur, in my e book, so I wasn’t stunned or too upset. What did upset me on Andy’s behalf is what Sullivan did after the alternate with Dixon.
Sullivan instructed Andy that he’d instructed Dixon and bought the all-clear, then determined {that a} spaghetti dinner attended by all their coworkers and company was the appropriate time to announce their marriage. Andy was clearly uncomfortable and tried to cease him, however Sullivan simply went proper forward and did it. He even went for some PDA whereas Andy was mainly squirming beneath the scrutiny.
Sullivan most likely ought to have given Andy the heads up that he was going to drop the information on Dixon, undoubtedly ought to have consulted her when he felt like saying their marriage, and 100% should not have carried out it when she tried to cease him. It is not probably the most tousled factor throughout Station 19 Season 3, however I would say it is towards the highest of the listing.
Andy’s repute is the one that would undergo when the information begins to unfold of her relationship along with her battalion chief, and actually, ought to Sullivan actually be a battalion chief if he can so fully and totally fail to learn the room about his announcement? In all seriousness, the earlier episode left me pondering that Station 19 is failing Andy and Sullivan of their relationship. Now I believe Station 19 is failing if I’m speculated to be rooting for them as a pair or on Group Sullivan.
Going through no penalties for his actions after which ignoring Andy to announce their marriage with out even having a non-public dialog? I’m not saying that I’m rooting for Dixon, due to course I’m not. I simply would not thoughts if Sullivan has to take care of some repercussions. Hey, if Station 19‘s purpose is for me to be firmly Group Andy, then Station 19 is nailing it!
Solely a pair episodes of Station 19 are left earlier than the ultimate credit roll on Season 3, so any large developments on the Sullivan and Andy/Sullivan entrance must occur ahead of later in the event that they go down earlier than hiatus. The season finale is seemingly going to be largely preoccupied with organising a Gray’s Anatomy occasion that will not really get to air, so maybe subsequent week’s penultimate episode may have probably the most character-heavy content material. For now, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of Station 19 on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
