Station 19 Just Proved It’s Better Without Weekly Grey’s Anatomy Crossovers

Spoilers forward for the March 26 episode of Station 19 Season three on ABC, known as “One thing About What Occurs When We Discuss.”
Station 19 spent “One thing About What Occurs When We Discuss” coping with the aftermath of Rigo Vasquez’s demise, which occurred final week however wasn’t defined till Grey’s Anatomy. The firefighters spent most of their classes with the psychologist (despatched to assist them course of the loss) coping with different points than what occurred to Rigo. The most important characters within the episode all obtained flashbacks that developed their characters and will have modified some relationships, all with out Grey’s Anatomy crossing over in any significant method.
Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 share a universe (though I nonetheless sadly haven’t got an official title for that shared universe a la One Chicago or the Arrow-verse), they usually’ve been sharing characters very regularly ever because the third season of Station 19 premiered in January.
Whereas the massive crossover occasion that launched Season three and paid off on Grey’s Anatomy‘s fall finale cliffhanger was a thriller, the continuous crossovers have began to grate on me, and final week not revealing what occurred to Station 19‘s Rigo till Grey’s Anatomy lastly broke me.
By giving me a largely Grey’s Anatomy-free episode with “One thing About What Occurs When We Discuss,” Station 19 proved to me that it is higher when it makes use of the crossovers sparingly. Sure, Carina DeLuca did flip up within the episode, however briefly, and he or she’s not precisely the most important character on both present.
Station 19 has a big ensemble, and never even all of them might seem within the March 26 episode. The present would not want to observe sacrifice its personal characters with their very own backstories and relationships simply to usher in characters from the sister present.
Why throw in Jackson or Meredith and even Bailey when Station 19 can pack an episode with character growth, ending with cathartic scenes like Andy and Sullivan salsa dancing, Ben enjoying basketball along with his sons, Vic enjoying with the child with Dean (who is seemingly in love along with his roomie) watching, and extra?
I did not finish “One thing About What Occurs When We Discuss” feeling just like the tales have been unfinished or like I needed to watch Grey’s Anatomy to get a full story. Granted, I used to be going to be watching Grey’s Anatomy, however I did not have to for Station 19.
I’ve spent a lot of the second half of the 2019-2020 TV season evaluating Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy to One Chicago over on NBC because of the frequent mini character crossovers, however perhaps Station 19/Grey’s can be higher off following the FBI and FBI: Most Wished mannequin over on CBS. Sharing a universe does not imply exhibits always have to cross over, even when there are connections between the characters.
Sadly (for me, anyway), the promo for subsequent week’s episode of Station 19 options a number of Grey’s Anatomy characters within the combine, together with Jackson regardless of the breakup with Vic. Have a look:
Within the subsequent episode, known as “No Days Off” and airing April 2, Ben will invite Grey’s Anatomy‘s Owen, Teddy, and Jackson to try the brand new PRT car, Andy and Sullivan’s efforts to get Pruitt’s blessing for his or her romance will go sideways when ICE raids the restaurant, and Travis will wind up in a clumsy lunch with Dixon, Emmett, and Emmett’s girlfriend.
The promo exhibits Maya will try to take a break from combating fires with Grey’s Anatomy‘s Carina DeLuca, and Vic and Dean will likely be known as to the scene of a severe emergency together with everyone else. See what occurs with Station 19‘s “No Days Off” on Thursday, April 2 at eight p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 has already been renewed for Season 4.
