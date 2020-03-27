Station 19 Just Proved It’s Better Without Weekly Grey’s Anatomy Crossovers

Station 19 spent “One thing About What Occurs When We Discuss” coping with the aftermath of Rigo Vasquez’s demise, which occurred final week however wasn’t defined till Grey’s Anatomy. The firefighters spent most of their classes with the psychologist (despatched to assist them course of the loss) coping with different points than what occurred to Rigo. The most important characters within the episode all obtained flashbacks that developed their characters and will have modified some relationships, all with out Grey’s Anatomy crossing over in any significant method.