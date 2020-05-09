Station 19 May Have Dropped A Major Grey’s Anatomy Spoiler For DeLuca

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the May 7 episode of Station 19 on ABC, known as “Unhealthy Man.”
Just one episode of Station 19 Season Three is left earlier than the finale that was meant to be one half of a TV occasion with Grey’s Anatomy. Sadly, manufacturing halts on Grey’s Anatomy meant that the mum or dad collection wasn’t in a position to movie its ultimate episodes of Season 16, together with the finale. However, Station 19 did end filming Season 3, which has meant the spinoff might be dropping some Grey’s Anatomy particulars that Grey’s by no means bought the prospect to introduce. Now, “Unhealthy Man” could have dropped a giant Andrew DeLuca spoiler.
On the finish of DeLuca’s story in what turned out to be the Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 finale, DeLuca broke down in tears whereas sitting on the ground at Gray Sloan, saying he did not “know what is going on on.” It was a marked shift from his conduct when he was combating to avoid wasting Richard’s life, however the newest in a collection of troubling indicators. Between placing himself in peril and scaring sufferers by lashing out, one thing has undoubtedly been occurring with DeLuca, and a visitor look from Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca on Station 19 could have revealed the reply.
DeLuca’s sister, who has been in a relationship with Station 19‘s Maya, was attempting to get by way of to Maya about difficult relationships with fathers. Carina stated this:
my dad has Bipolar 1. And my candy child brother has inherited it.
On Grey’s Anatomy, Carina and Meredith have been involved that DeLuca’s performing out has been mania as a consequence of bipolar dysfunction. Carina and Andrew’s father operated whereas manic, ensuing within the deaths of 4 individuals. Between their concern as medical doctors and the DeLuca household historical past, it appeared like Grey’s was resulting in an official analysis for DeLuca.
Did Station 19 simply reveal that DeLuca will certainly be identified on his personal present, and Carina’s line on Station 19 is extra than simply guesswork primarily based on her personal observations? Carina is an OB/GYN who presumably would not begin definitively speaking about her brother having inherited one thing and not using a medical analysis, though it is value noting that she was attempting to make some extent to Maya with this line of dialog.
There’s sufficient wiggle room right here that I believe Grey’s Anatomy may get away with telling DeLuca’s analysis story in Season 17 with out having to bail on a serious plot simply because Station 19 outpaced the mum or dad collection. Nonetheless, I for one take this as affirmation that Grey’s Anatomy would have confirmed DeLuca’s situation as Bipolar 1 if not for the shortened season, making Carina’s line on Station 19 an unavoidable spoiler.
At this level, I am questioning if there might be extra reveals on the DeLuca entrance within the Station 19 Season Three finale and even an look from Giacomo Gianniotti. Since Station 19 was to have opened the finale occasion with Grey’s Anatomy, the episode will seemingly be crawling with characters from each reveals.
The Station 19 finale is named “Louder Than A Bomb,” and 4 Grey’s Anatomy actors are confirmed by way of the episode description to be showing: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.
That stated, episode photographs additionally affirm that Chandra Wilson and Jake Borelli will seem within the episode as Miranda Bailey and Jake Borelli as Miranda Bailey and Levi Schmitt, respectively. Simply because Giacomo Gianniotti is not talked about doesn’t suggest he will not seem!
See if any extra DeLuca bombshells are dropped as Grey’s Anatomy spoilers when the Station 19 Season Three finale airs on Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. It was arguably fairly tousled earlier within the 2019-2020 TV season when Grey’s Anatomy defined a Station 19 dying, however that was earlier than the manufacturing halts modified the whole lot!
