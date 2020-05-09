Station 19 May Have Dropped A Major Grey’s Anatomy Spoiler For DeLuca

On the finish of DeLuca’s story in what turned out to be the Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 finale, DeLuca broke down in tears whereas sitting on the ground at Gray Sloan, saying he did not “know what is going on on.” It was a marked shift from his conduct when he was combating to avoid wasting Richard’s life, however the newest in a collection of troubling indicators. Between placing himself in peril and scaring sufferers by lashing out, one thing has undoubtedly been occurring with DeLuca, and a visitor look from Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca on Station 19 could have revealed the reply.