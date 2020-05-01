Station 19 Offers Big Clues About Cancelled Grey’s Anatomy Finale

Go away a Remark
Grey’s Anatomy needed to wrap Season 16 a number of episodes in need of its meant finale, and all indicators level towards one thing epic deliberate to shut the season. That stated, Grey’s spinoff Station 19 did handle to complete filming its third season, and the frequent crossovers between the 2 reveals imply that the Station 19 finale will provide some huge clues about what was going to occur on the Grey’s Anatomy finale.
The Station 19 Season three finale is ominously known as “Louder Than A Bomb,” and it’ll see members of the Station 19 crew working to evacuate a physician from Grey’s Anatomy‘s Pac-North hospital. In doing so, they’re going to discover themselves in a life-threatening scenario. The episode seemingly will not put the complete Station 19 crew at risk, as Andy will being going to her aunt for solutions about her mother’s loss of life and Sullivan will bear surgical procedure.
Contemplating the “Louder Than A Bomb” title of the finale and the chance that this episode would have aired in its typical eight p.m. ET time slot earlier than Grey’s Anatomy previous to Grey’s ending early and the spinoff taking its 9 p.m. slot, Station 19 will most likely start a narrative that can finish in a cliffhanger that will not be continued till Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. The title additionally most likely means followers can assume that the life-threatening scenario will contain an explosion at Pac-North.
For the reason that docs who beforehand labored at Pac-North made the transfer again to Gray Sloan, the large questions that come up are which ones will should be evacuated and if the firefighters might be profitable. TVLine reported sources stating {that a} main character was initially slated to die in an explosion within the Grey’s Anatomy finale.
Whereas a significant Grey’s Anatomy loss of life hasn’t been confirmed, the chances appear fairly good that anyone goes to die or be dying within the Station 19 finale main into what ought to have been the Grey’s finale. If solely Alex might have been the one to die fairly than be written out in a means that arguably ruined his character! He might have died in an explosion off-screen, proper?
In all seriousness, followers must anticipate “Louder Than A Bomb” for all the small print, however the official episode description from ABC does yield some extra clues within the type of visitor stars. Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), and Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca). Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and Jake Borelli (Schmitt) seem in official promo photographs as properly.
Whereas Stefania Spampinato has been a frequent flyer on Station 19 since Carina began a relationship with Maya, Caterina Scorsone has popped up as Amelia for chats with Sullivan about his ache, and even Kim Raver has casually appeared as Teddy, Ellen Pompeo reveals up much less usually on Station 19. Do these stars point out that one in all their characters will die? Or a personality with connections to their characters?
Andrew DeLuca clearly has shut ties to Meredith and Carina, whereas Amelia and Teddy are related to Owen Hunt. I might see DeLuca or Owen being killed off, or possibly even Teddy, however I am guessing Amelia is secure, and Bailey and Schmitt are high-quality within the promo pics. Nonetheless, if anyone from Grey’s dies or is grievously injured on Station 19, we’ll simply have to attend to search out out the unfortunate character’s destiny. It may very well be fairly tousled.
The Season three finale of Station 19 airs on Thursday, Might 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Each Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have already been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season, so the reveals can have the chance to cope with the cliffhanger once they return.
