Station 19 Offers Big Clues About Cancelled Grey’s Anatomy Finale

Andrew DeLuca clearly has shut ties to Meredith and Carina, whereas Amelia and Teddy are related to Owen Hunt. I might see DeLuca or Owen being killed off, or possibly even Teddy, however I am guessing Amelia is secure, and Bailey and Schmitt are high-quality within the promo pics. Nonetheless, if anyone from Grey’s dies or is grievously injured on Station 19, we’ll simply have to attend to search out out the unfortunate character’s destiny. It may very well be fairly tousled.