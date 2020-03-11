‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

“Station 19” has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC.

The information comes as “Station 19” continues to be airing its third season. The present, a by-product of the ABC medical drama “Gray’s Anatomy,” follows a gaggle of Seattle firefighters. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Gray Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and government producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers additionally function government producers through Shondaland. Paris Barclay serves as the manufacturing director and government producer of the collection.

“Krista Vernoff is a pointy, very good storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – together with the gifted forged and crew – for all they’ve carried out to make ’Station 19’ thrive this season,” mentioned Karey Burke,

president of ABC Leisure. “This addictive, wealthy present is hitting collection highs this yr for a purpose, and we are able to’t wait to ship extra nice tales to our passionate viewers.”

Per ABC, “Station 19” is averaging 13.5 million viewers and a 3.7 score in adults 18-49 in Dwell+35 viewing on each digital and linear platforms.

It was introduced final Could that “Gray’s Anatomy” had been picked up for two extra seasons at ABC. The community is at present airing the 16th season, with Season 17 on deck for the autumn. That present and “Station 19” are actually the one Shondaland exhibits on ABC, with the ultimate season of “Tips on how to Get Away With Homicide” set to finish this season. “Scandal” wrapped up in 2018.