Station 19’s Big Death Was Explained On Grey’s Anatomy, And That’s Messed Up

Spoilers forward for the March 19 episode of Station 19 and the primary two minutes of the March 19 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have been crossing over increasingly more within the 2019-2020 TV season, to the purpose that some Grey’s tales had been onerous to totally admire for viewers who aren’t within the behavior of watching Station 19 the hour earlier than. A lot of the smaller crossovers are so simple as characters popping from one present to the opposite for a dialog, however the March 19 episode of Station 19 killed off a personality whose dying wasn’t truly defined till Grey’s Anatomy, and that is tousled in my ebook. Not a “bear assault” stage of tousled, however tousled!
First, in the event you watched Station 19 on March 19 however did not stick round for the primary couple minutes of Grey’s Anatomy, here is what you missed.
The top of Station 19 delivered a intestine punch of a twist with the information that Rigo Vasquez died although he was imagined to be going house that day. The one clarification was that one thing went incorrect, and the implications for Jack in addition to the remainder of Station 19 are vital, particularly now that Dixon has purpose to maintain an in depth eye on the staff there. Nonetheless, some followers doubtless would have appreciated some particulars about Vasquez’s dying together with these implications with out having to look at the following episode of one other present.
Bailey defined what occurred to Station 19‘s Vasquez on Grey’s Anatomy, when Jackson excitedly advised Ben that he had courtside seats to a basketball recreation. Ben mentioned he could not go, and Bailey advised Jackson {that a} firefighter had died:
Considered one of his fellow firefighters did. Threw a PE as we had been about to discharge him.
Sure, Vasquez threw a pulmonary embolism proper earlier than he was going to be launched to go house, marking a tragic finish to his difficult storyline on Station 19 Season 3. Provided that Vasquez is not the largest character on Station 19 regardless of his influence on Jack within the third season, it isn’t that egregious that his dying was defined on Grey’s Anatomy. At the very least, not as egregious as it will have been if Herrera or Sullivan or Vic suffered a tragedy that was solely defined elsewhere than Station 19.
That mentioned, I discovered myself getting fairly aggravated when Grey’s Anatomy dropped the bombshell about Vasquez’s dying, casually in the course of Jackson attempting to get Ben to come back to a basketball recreation with him.
This can be a twist that may have an effect on Station 19 shifting ahead, judging by the somber cliffhanger and Jack’s dialog with Dean that implies he isn’t going to simply bounce again from the information. Station 19 followers should not have to look at Grey’s Anatomy to get solutions a couple of character’s dying, except the dying was within the first half of a crossover occasion.
Shared universes might be fairly profitable on community TV, as proved by the varied NCIS reveals on CBS, the Arrow-verse on The CW, and significantly One Chicago over on NBC, since One Chicago is essentially the most akin to Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19. Crossovers between Grey’s and Station 19 will undoubtedly proceed; I simply hope that the massive reveals for every present truly go down on that present fairly than the opposite.
Discover out what occurs subsequent on Station 19 following Vasquez’s dying with new episodes airing Thursdays at eight p.m. ET on ABC, adopted by new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET.
