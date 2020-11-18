Statues of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita, stolen 20 years ago, were found in Britain, returned to Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel returned bronze statues of Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita, built in the 13th century, to the Archaeological Survey of India headquarters here in Tamil Nadu, which were stolen nearly 20 years ago. The London Metropolitan Police returned the High Commission to the Indian High Commission on 15 September after recovering these statues. Patel was present as the chief guest at the event through video conference. Also Read – Kamal Haasan’s big statement, I will contest the assembly elections in 2021, will seek support from Rajinikanth

Patel on Wednesday congratulated the Indian High Commission and also thanked the London Metropolitan Police and also praised the Tamil Nadu Government’s Statue Cell for the excellent work done to recover these statues. He praised the positive role played by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in bringing back the country’s cultural heritage, especially in the last six years. Also Read – Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Lockdown extended till 30 November in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges to open from 16

In August last year, the Indian High Commission in London was reported by the art lovers group ‘India Pride Project’ that four ancient statues of Lord Vijayanagaram (Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman) were stolen from the temple in Tamil Nadu and India. They were smuggled out of India and possibly transported to Britain. Also Read – China warns Britain – rectify the mistake of giving citizenship to Hong Kong people

Patel said, “Since 1976, we have so far recovered 53 artworks from various countries, of which more than 40 were brought back after 2014. Despite these artifacts were ours, we had to go through a long legal process. It is the responsibility of the states to which these artifacts have been returned, that such incidents do not happen again. Protection and protection of artifacts is essential. “

He said that fortunately these idols installed in Sri Rajagopal Vishnu Temple at Anandamangalan in Nagapattanam district of Tamil Nadu were photographed and documented in 1958 which led to their identification.