Stax Music Academy Receives $1 Million Donation From Concord

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Stax Music Academy, Concord — which owns the legendary soul label Stax Information — has introduced the Concord Stax Scholarships, which is able to present full tuition to at the very least 20 college students in annually over the subsequent 5 college years. Based on the announcement, Concord has pledged “a minimal of $1 million by way of donations from its homeowners, crew members, pals and companions.” With this new funding, the Concord Stax Scholarships will underwrite music and life abilities development for at the very least 100 college students in addition to applicable assets wanted to help SMA profession growth initiatives over the time period of the partnership.

Operated by the Soulsville Basis, the Stax Music Academy goals to encourage younger folks from under-resourced communities within the larger Memphis space with industry-centric music training and artistic youth programming that enhances their tutorial, cognitive, efficiency and management abilities by using music with an intense give attention to the wealthy legacy and custom of Stax Information, in response to the announcement. Since its founding in 2000, SMA has fostered and coached over 4,000 college students in music concept, songwriting and the fundamentals of the music enterprise to guarantee that every younger artist has the required information to earn music scholarships to varsity and understands how one can make a residing in music. Within the final 12 years, SMA graduates have a 100% faculty acceptance price and 67% of the SMA class of 2020 earned faculty music scholarships, the announcement states

Often, SMA college students have the glory of performing alongside artists at occasions comparable to Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons on the Biden Presidential Inauguration TV Particular “Celebrating America.”

The Concord Stax Scholarships shall be introduced to every pupil within the title of an iconic Stax recording artist or government together with Stax Information founder Jim Stewart, former Stax Information proprietor Al Bell, members of famed Stax solo and home band Booker T. and the MG’s, former Stax Information performing artist and Director of Publicity Deanie Parker, Otis Redding and William Bell. Others shall be named at a later date. The scholarships shall be awarded by the Stax Music Academy based mostly on monetary want and advantage.

Within the months main as much as the COVID international pandemic, Concord, its pals, and prolonged household had already donated $450,000 to the Soulsville Basis.