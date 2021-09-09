Stay celebrating the twenty fifth anniversary of Pokémon with new dolls: Pikachu, Charmander, and extra

They’re to be had at the My Nintendo retailer, and will probably be launched later this yr.

Through Axel García / Up to date 9 September 2021, 00:31 7 feedback

Celebrations for the twenty fifth anniversary of Pokémon proceed all over the world, and citizens of the UK have the particular remedy this time, as My Nintendo Retailer UK has placed on sale a number of plush dolls collectibles. They’re 7 in general, and they’ll start to be despatched to their patrons, the following October twenty ninth.

The dolls are handiest to be had in the United Kingdom.The dolls measure 8 inches (20 centimeters roughly), and they’re all made from the similar subject matter, each and every carrying a chic silver colour. The fortunate 7 for this assortment had been: Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Grookey, Scorbuny, and Sobble.

The 7 dolls have the similar value of 14,99 euros, and we do not know but if they’ll be to be had outdoor of the United Kingdom. You’ll test them out on My Nintendo Retailer, and they may be able to all be booked from nowadays.

Despite the fact that we will be able to have to attend to look if they’ll be to be had in different international locations, you’ll be able to revel in Pokémon Evolutions, the New serie which celebrates 25 years of the franchise, with its first episode premiering on September 9. We even have The Secrets and techniques of the Jungle, the twenty third Pokémon film, which is coming to Netflix at the start of October.

