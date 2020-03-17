General News

‘Stay home’: Justin Trudeau closes Canada’s borders over coronavirus

March 17, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles

  • Quarantined excessive minister urges Canadians to not go away home
  • US citizens exempt from measure and transport will proceed

Canada has closed its borders to all abroad nationals aside from for US citizens, as the country’s excessive minister unveiled “more and more extra aggressive” measures to comprise the model new coronavirus outbreak, and suggested different folks to stay at home.

“Throughout the previous few days, we’ve noticed Covid-19 unfold all over the world at a wonderful faster tempo. Canada isn’t any exception,” Trudeau, speaking from out of doors his home the place he’s in self-imposed quarantine after his partner, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau examined certain for the virus closing week.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment