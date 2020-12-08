“Stay On” Teases Relationship Changes Between Minhyun And Jung Da Bin + Byungchan And Yang Hye Ji

“Stay On” has launched new stills teasing the budding romances within the drama!

JTBC’s “Stay On” is a romance drama targeted on the broadcasting membership of Search engine marketing Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, a social media influencer and faculty celeb who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the strict perfectionist who’s the top of the membership.

Within the first images, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang are working onerous in preparations for his or her competition in school. Go Eun Taek has additionally been working to assist Baek Ho Rang formally be part of the broadcasting staff.

Though she initially joined the membership to uncover the identification of her nameless attacker, Baek Ho Rang is slowly starting to get pleasure from broadcasting and creating friendships along with her staff. The images present how diligently the broadcasting staff is getting ready for his or her occasion and tease the thrill and nerves between Baek Ho Rang and Go Eun Taek.

The producers commented, “We hope you pay shut consideration to the story of Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang as they all of the sudden develop nearer whereas getting ready for the Search engine marketing Yeon Excessive Faculty competition. This competition will develop into a turning level for each their romance and for the search of the nameless attacker so please look ahead to it.”

The subsequent set of stills previews the cute romance between VICTON’s Byungchan and Yang Hye Ji. Yang Hye Ji performs Ji So Hyun, a mannequin scholar and the broadcasting membership’s vp. She is persistently bombarded with love from Kim Yoo Shin (Byungchan), who persistently lets her understand how he feels by bringing her chocolate and a beverage day by day.

Kim Yoo Shin is totally head over heels for Ji So Hyun, visiting the library simply to see her and consuming lunch twice simply to eat along with her. The stills present an surprising interplay between the pair on the faculty competition as Kim Yoo Shin is shocked by an unfamiliar aspect of Ji So Hyun. Viewers can even be capable of see a unique aspect of Kim Yoo Shin as he turns into extra chilly and critical.

Regardless of the surprises between the 2, they nonetheless seem smitten with each other as Kim Yoo Shin adorably places a brilliant smile on Ji So Hyun’s face together with his shock occasion.

Catch the subsequent episode of “Stay On” on December 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

Begin watching “Stay On” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)