Stay warm with these 6 free games for PC, PlayStation and Xbox: shooters, zombies and golf

Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Vanguard appear as the highlights for these days, but there are more proposals.

With more than 40 degrees predicted for today in various parts of the Spanish geography, staying at home to play video games seems like a seamless plan for many. There haven’t been any big releases these days, there have been the occasional announcement, but what’s not lacking are new free titles to download or try, with two multiplayer hits, an extreme driving simulator, zombies, and a bit of golf to finish off.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Borderlands 3 is the first in a new batch of mystery giveaways from the Epic Games Store. With it, players will be able to enjoy a best-seller from Gearbox and 2K Games, a chaotic and fun looter-shooter in which to save the galaxy by earning all kinds of rewards, including zillions of weapons, in the company of friends.

Type: Multiplayer Quiz

It hasn’t worked out all that well, and many of its fans are already more interested in what’s new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 than in it, but Vanguard and its multiplayer are free to search for new recruits to save the world. Nine game modes and more than twenty maps await players.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Within the Free Play Days this week we once again have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of powerful vehicles and fight against nature in extreme environments with the best terrain simulator that exists. Launched two years ago now, SnowRunner challenges us to complete assignments in the most difficult conditions.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Very few will have never seen an episode of The Walking Dead, which presents a society that tries to make its way after a zombie apocalypse. State of Decay 2 builds on a similar premise, leading players to fight for their survival in a vast open world, either solo or in co-op. Do you dare to try?

Six years have passed since the launch of Stellaris, an essential for those passionate about space strategy that has been updated and expanded ever since with different paid content. If you don’t know him, maybe this May 20th is a good date to start exploring the galaxy.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We close this week of free games with PGA Tour 2K21, an old acquaintance of these places. In the absence of the EA Sports alternative, PGA TOUR 2K21 is configured as the absolute reference within golf simulators, and now you can discover the reasons for such an achievement by enjoying it at Microsoft’s Free Play Days.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

