STAYC Announces Official Fan Club Name

New woman group STAYC selected their fan membership title!

On December 31, STAYC revealed by way of a video on their fiftieth day since debut that their fan membership title can be “SWITH.” The group selected the title after receiving over 1,000 entries from followers.

The members defined that “SWITH” is a mix of the primary letter of STAYC and “WITH,” which means “Along with STAYC” or “I’ll be by STAYC’s aspect.” Because the pronunciation in Korean (스윗) feels like “candy,” the group talked about that it signifies that as effectively.

They wished everybody a Completely satisfied New Yr and mentioned “I really like you!”

The official definition shared on the finish of the video reads that SWITH means “Persevering with to remain by STAYC’s aspect” and represents people who find themselves at all times with STAYC. “Solely STAYC’s candy and beautiful fan,” it reads.

STAYC is a six-member group underneath HIGH-UP Leisure, produced by the duo Black Eyed Pilseung. They made their debut in November with “SO BAD.”