STAYC Confirmed To Make First-Ever Comeback

March 19, 2021
Rookie lady group STAYC is making their first comeback!

On March 18, HIGH-UP Leisure revealed in a name with TopStarNews, “STAYC will make their comeback in April, they usually have completed filming their music video.”

STAYC is a bunch produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, a well-known duo recognized for producing hit songs for lady teams like TWICE, Apink, and SISTAR. STAYC made their debut final November with their first single album “Star To A Younger Tradition” and title monitor “SO BAD.”

What sort of track would you wish to see STAYC return with?

