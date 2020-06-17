General News

STAYs Are Giving A Chef’s Kiss To Stray Youngsters’ New “God’s Menu” MV: Check Out The Best Twitter Reactions

June 17, 2020
Stray Youngsters is again with their new “God’s Menu” MV, and their followers STAY are loving it!

The group returned on June 17 as they launched their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) and the music video for its catchy title monitor “God’s Menu.”

Shortly after its launch, most of the worldwide traits on Twitter have been taken over by pleasure over Stray Youngsters’ comeback.

As they rejoice the group’s return and new album, followers have been highlighting how every of the members present their talent and charisma within the MV!

STAYs have additionally been sharing a number of the enjoyable moments they seen!

And displaying their love for the MV and new album as a complete.

General, Stray Youngsters has wowed followers with their new MV!

What do you consider “God’s Menu”?

