STAYs Are Giving A Chef’s Kiss To Stray Youngsters’ New “God’s Menu” MV: Check Out The Best Twitter Reactions

Stray Youngsters is again with their new “God’s Menu” MV, and their followers STAY are loving it!

The group returned on June 17 as they launched their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) and the music video for its catchy title monitor “God’s Menu.”

Shortly after its launch, most of the worldwide traits on Twitter have been taken over by pleasure over Stray Youngsters’ comeback.

As they rejoice the group’s return and new album, followers have been highlighting how every of the members present their talent and charisma within the MV!

MINHO ? BORN ? TO ? BE ? CENTER THERE’S REALLY SOMETHING WHENEVER HE IS DANCING ? ? ?

CONGRATULATIONS STRAY KIDS, JJANG! let’s make ’em on high, stays! #StrayKidsComeback #스트레이키즈 #StrayKids pic.twitter.com/I9Rv54liNL — dean | STREAM The E-book of Us: The Demon (@koloraqua) June 17, 2020

STAYs have additionally been sharing a number of the enjoyable moments they seen!

And displaying their love for the MV and new album as a complete.

“don’t count on an excessive amount of” SHUT UP CHAN THIS ALBUM IS SO AMAZING YALL ARE SO TALENTED I CANT BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/BYEknVR7ui — leah ♡ go生 (@chrispyskzz) June 17, 2020

Chan closing his laptop computer realizing they simply dropped the album of the century #StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/u9B96N2hOX — bell ⁷ (@luvisluvx) June 17, 2020

General, Stray Youngsters has wowed followers with their new MV!

What do you consider “God’s Menu”?