STAYs Are Giving A Chef’s Kiss To Stray Youngsters’ New “God’s Menu” MV: Check Out The Best Twitter Reactions

Stray Youngsters is again with their new “God’s Menu” MV, and their followers STAY are loving it!
The group returned on June 17 as they launched their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) and the music video for its catchy title monitor “God’s Menu.”
Shortly after its launch, most of the worldwide traits on Twitter have been taken over by pleasure over Stray Youngsters’ comeback.
As they rejoice the group’s return and new album, followers have been highlighting how every of the members present their talent and charisma within the MV!
CHANGBIN PRETTY MUCH STARTED AND ENDED THE SONG!!#GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/lJkeeDPdnI
— changbin pics (@changbinarchive) June 17, 2020
MINHO ? BORN ? TO ? BE ? CENTER THERE’S REALLY SOMETHING WHENEVER HE IS DANCING ? ? ?
CONGRATULATIONS STRAY KIDS, JJANG! let’s make ’em on high, stays! #StrayKidsComeback #스트레이키즈 #StrayKids pic.twitter.com/I9Rv54liNL
— dean | STREAM The E-book of Us: The Demon (@koloraqua) June 17, 2020
listening to han’s rap half make me neglect easy methods to breathe for a second#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#GO生 #GOLIVE#神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStaypic.twitter.com/FOgltPMsPP
— ً (@jaekluvs) June 17, 2020
THIS RAP RIGHT HERE OFFICER… BANG CHAN BEST MAN!!
BANG CHAN BEST LEADER
STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/QEYPQJYnuL
— gia | GO生 (@caratchans) June 17, 2020
I LITERALLY SCREAMED AT THIS PART FELIX’S VOICE OH GODDD HE OWNED RLLY THIS!!!!!!#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#GO生 #GOLIVE#神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/SnkhOCrAC5
— viv ? #GO生 (@seungjinIix) June 17, 2020
I like seungmin’s voice #StrayKids_GodsMenu pic.twitter.com/nOHVS5WodH
— jul (@kopijoh) June 17, 2020
Hyunjin: lifts up one eyebrow
Stays: *dies*#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStay pic.twitter.com/DIUyquOVZL
— mars ☾ GO生 (@gotluv_) June 17, 2020
EXCUSE ME BUT WHEN DID YANG JEONGIN GREW UP ??????? #GodsMenu #GOLIVE #StrayKids #StrayKidsComebackpic.twitter.com/iZ3eYvI8df
— ella⁷ || GO生 (@JAESAH1_) June 17, 2020
STAYs have additionally been sharing a number of the enjoyable moments they seen!
straykids is the brand new salt bae wbk#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStay @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/EmUvOb8v7K
— ”*°•???????? | GO生 D-DAY! (@skidzjisung) June 17, 2020
MINHO MAKING AN ABSOLUTE MESS WHILE CHANGBIN IS SPITTING BARS SENDSS@Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #StrayKidsComeback #StrayKids_GO生 pic.twitter.com/i6ClbGcQdz
— katie꙳ GO生 (@linocentric) June 17, 2020
And displaying their love for the MV and new album as a complete.
“don’t count on an excessive amount of” SHUT UP CHAN THIS ALBUM IS SO AMAZING YALL ARE SO TALENTED I CANT BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/BYEknVR7ui
— leah ♡ go生 (@chrispyskzz) June 17, 2020
Chan closing his laptop computer realizing they simply dropped the album of the century #StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/u9B96N2hOX
— bell ⁷ (@luvisluvx) June 17, 2020
General, Stray Youngsters has wowed followers with their new MV!
everytime they launch a music video, my response on a regular basis:
WOAHHH?@Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #GO生 #GOLIVE #神메뉴 #GodsMenu#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStay pic.twitter.com/9wIwBW7Omd
— ????? (@twicetagramme) June 17, 2020
What do you consider “God’s Menu”?
