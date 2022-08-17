Steam adds a new button that users have been waiting for years and that makes it easier to get free games

Almost 20 years have passed since Steam landed on the PC as a launcher for games like Half-Life or Counter Strike. Valve’s platform has been the reference digital game store for years, and although there is still wood to cut, from time to time we see how it is updated to improve the user experience. The latter has been an option that it will facilitate the action of saving free games in our library.

The platform is updated with a new option when it comes to adding free games and DLCs to our library of titles. And it is that it will no longer be necessary to start the installation process if all we want to do is save a game in our library. Now there is an option dedicated simply to the latter.

An option that has been a long time coming, but that finally lands on Steam

Having free games is very common on PC, and in addition to the games that are already free-to-play, along with their respective DLCs, from time to time we also find paid games that can be obtained for a limited time for free.





This is becoming more and more common, and we have the clearest example in the Epic Store, which gives us games every Thursday. On Steam it also happens from time to time, although this depends more on the studios and distributors. And when it happens many times we do not want to install the game on our computerbut just add it to the library.

Now Steam has added a new option for those free games on its platform. It will no longer be necessary to press the ‘Install’ or ‘Play’ button, since have added the option to ‘Add to library’ to be able to keep the title and save it without having to go through the installation process.

The option also works with DLCs, being able to save them without having to install them to the game. Although it may not seem like it, it was a situation that caused a lot of complaints from the Steam community, since although you can cancel the download of the game, it was annoying not having an option to simply add the game to the library.

The option found on each game’s store page, right next to the green ‘Play’ button. In the case of free games that we have already added to the library, the option will not appear.