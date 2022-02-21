Steam announces new discount policies: we tell you all the changes in detail

Although these measures are aimed at developers, they also affect users of the platform.

Since its inception, Steam has carved out a great reputation within the video game industry. Its number of players has done nothing but break player records within the platform itself, but its success is not synonymous with stagnation for the Valve team. For this reason, they have now announced some new measures that are especially focused on one of the key attractions of the platform: discounts.

Games will no longer be able to offer discounts of more than 90% and less than 10%Steam has submitted changes to its policies through the Steamworks portal, where the details behind this decision are specified. On the one hand, the games in the store will no longer be able to offer a discount of more than 90% and less than 10%, so we will no longer see prices that correspond to these percentages. According to what is read in the note, we will appreciate these measures from the next 28th March.

Discounts cannot be executed within 28 days of your previous discount, except for seasonal eventsSteamBut the news does not end here, since there will also be changes in the time between discounts. Although Steam already contemplated a minimum of six weeks between two offers for the same video game, now this is reduced to 28 days: “You can run a launch discount, but as soon as your launch discount ends, you cannot offer more discounts in 28 days. It is not possible to put a discount on your product for 28 days after a price increase in any currency. Discounts cannot be executed within 28 days of your previous discount, with the exception of Steam-wide seasonal events“.

In the last point, Steam refers to important events in its calendar such as the Lunar New Year Sale, Summer Sale, Fall Sale or Winter Sale. In this way, the policies devised by Steam will affect both the developers who publish their game on the platform and the users who review the spontaneous offers on their wish list. Be that as it may, there is no doubt that Steam continues to impose its measures in search of a better experience for playerssomething that it is already exploring with useful patents or with the Steam Next Fest, a festival of demos whose latest edition It has already begun.

However, Valve’s platform is clear about where to put the limits with its products, and although many companies have found benefits around the NFTSteam has made sure to outright reject games that include the digital asset.

