Steam announces the Next Fest event, with hundreds of demos, for next June

If you are active users of SteamYou will probably remember the Games Festival event, in which Valve’s platform holds (every once in a while) a multi-day celebration with hundreds of available demos, announcements of new titles, and talks with developers. Well, this event will be renamed to Next Fest, and Valve has announced that the new edition will be held next June 2021.

Of course, several days await us with many surprises and, indeed, a new batch of unpublished demonstrations. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the event will take place from June 16 until the 22nd of the same month at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Therefore, it will partly coincide with E3 2021 (which will be digital).

Steam Next Fest announced for June 16 – June 22 “A multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress”https://t.co/PKG7LY6NT4 pic.twitter.com/s9rgmE5OGb – Nibel (@Nibellion) March 24, 2021

The news, which has been echoed @Nibellion on Twitter, it came through an entry on Steam. In this, Valve points out that we can sign up to receive a reminder when the Next Steam Fest begins. However, and beyond the usual structure, he has not revealed any details about what to expect at the event.

What they do comment is that they have decided to change the name of the event in order to more clearly convey its focus. Also, because of how the event works, we know that developers who want to publish their demo will have to meet a series of requirements. For example, not having participated in the previous event.

In addition, in order to publish the demo, it will also be necessary for the game in question to reach the market before next January 1, 2022. In short, the intention is twofold: on the one hand, to ensure that demos are not repeated with respect to the last one. festival; on the other, that players can enjoy previews of titles that have a more or less upcoming release.