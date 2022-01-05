Steam announces the winners of its 2021 Awards for the best games of the year

The Valve platform has shared awardees by the community in different categories.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 4 January 2022, 08:58 61 reviews

They were missing: Steam had not yet released their 2021 Steam Awards, the selection of winners for the best video games of the year in the different categories available. After announcing the list of nominees, the PC community has spoken out by choosing the outstanding titles of a 2021 that we have already left behind.

The main protagonist has been Resident Evil Village, which has won the award for best game of the year. Capcom’s title has made an appearance on numerous 2021 highlights lists, so the choice is not surprising, although it does prevail over other big names. The rest of the categories follow the custom of the Valve platform, with very curious prizes and others that could perfectly be included in other galas in the future.

The appearance of Cyberpunk 2077 as the winner is undoubtedly surprising. excellent game rich in stories, a very specific award but one that rewards CD Projekt’s efforts in recent months, or at least a slightly better performance on PC compared to the console versions. Here is the complete list of winners, although you can also check it on the Steam page.

2021 Steam Awards

Game of the Year Nominados: Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 8: Village, Forza Horizon 5

Winner: Resident Evil 8: Village

VR Game of the Year Nominados: Sniper Elite VR, Cooking Simulator VR, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, I Expect you to Die 2, Blair Witch VR Edition

Winner: Cooking Simulator VR

With love and dedication Nominados: DOTA 2, Terraria, Rust, No Man’s Sky, Apex Legends

Winner: Terraria

Better with friends Nominados: Valheim, Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Crab Game

Winner: It Takes Two

Exceptional visual style Nominados: Psychonauts 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Little Nightmares 2, Bright Memory: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Most innovative gameplay Nominados: Inscryption, Twelve Minutes, Moncage, Deathloop, Loop Hero

Winner: Deathloop

Better game than worse you are given Nominados: World War Z: Aftermath, Naraka: Bladepoint, Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042

Winner: Nioh 2: The Complete Edition

Best soundtrack Nominees: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, NieR Replicant, Persona 5 Strikers, Guilty Gear: Strive, Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Excellent game rich in stories Nominados: Life is Strange: True Colors, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 8: Village, Days Gone, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Winner: Cyberpunk 2077

Sit back and relax Nominados: Unpacking, Potion Craft, Farming Simulator 22, Townscaper, Dorf Romantik

Winner: Farming Simulator 22

It is a very particular choice of winners if we take into account that of other galas that we have had at the end of 2021. The most famous, The Game Awards, with left with a list that awarded the last work of Hazelight and Josef Fares, coinciding with the general criteria of the 3D Games Awards, who recently returned with a gala that you could enjoy live.

Más sobre: Steam, Premios Steam 2021, Steam Awards, Valve, Resident Evil Village y Cyberpunk 2077.