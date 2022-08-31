Steam charges scammers to the desperation of its smaller developers

A couple of days ago, we were talking about the problem that Steam has with the profiles that are dedicated to scamming and threatening developers. And it is that the mentor system can work well if used responsibly, but several users are taking care of fixing it for their own benefit, and Valve has begun to take action on the matter.

The story began with Brok the InvestiGator, an indie who has become the target of a group of scammers. Its developers explained that these users have a very clear modus operandi: ask for review keys for their mentor profile, but then resell them on gray markets.

His ingenious solution was to give keys to the demo of the game, something that angered the scammers, as their customers returned angry that they had not received the full game. In retaliation, mentor profiles controlled by scammers they were filled with negative reviews for the indie. That is, of course, until Valve took action.

As we have been able to verify thanks to the information shared by the Reddit user u/darklinkpower, all the mentor profiles that were dedicated to bombing this independent video game have been closed. This, despite being good news, has several nuances.

The first is that what has been closed is the mentor profile associated with the reviews, not the account or accounts of those who managed it. Since these profiles they are not linkedIf you only have one Steam account (and therefore don’t need to have the game in a library to leave reviews), it doesn’t affect scammers as much as it could.

On the other hand, there is also the fact that this is not something that has only happened to Brok developers, but rather it is a practice that usually occurs and is targeted towards small indie developers. Taking this into account, Valve still needs to work harder to tackle the serious problem at hand. For now, this is a first step.