Steam continues to beat its own record for simultaneous players

Steam has once again broken its own record for simultaneous players, with more than 26 million users connected at the same time.

As reported by PC Gamer, Valve’s digital distribution service hit an all-time high over the past weekend, registering 26.4 million users connected at once on Sunday. And that means that it surpassed the previous record (achieved last month with 25.4 million people connected at the same time). The increase has undoubtedly been driven by lockdown measures underway around the world pushing more people to gamble at home.

Hardcore Steam games like Counter-Strike, Dota, and PUBG are constantly pushing the platform’s numbers, but this recent momentum has certainly been helped by the Chinese RPG Tale of Immortal, which launched in late January and ranks high. the fourth position in the Top 10.

Contemporary success stories like Rust, Valheim, Among Us, and Phasmophobia have also played an important role in driving Steam numbers. Valheim in particular was the best-seller last week, getting 130,000 concurrent players in less than a week.

In fact, growth has been a constant phenomenon since March 2020, when Steam’s simultaneous record hovered around 20 million players. A stark contrast when compared to the figures from December 2020, when the platform reached 24 million concurrent users with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. At the same time, Steam broke a separate record when more than 1 million players flooded Cyberpunk few hours after its launch, doubling the numbers of Fallout 4 in 2015 (with a record of almost 500 thousand users).

On the other hand, we remind you that Steam has already been launched in China, but with restrictions on games. You can read more about that matter in this other article.