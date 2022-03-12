Steam Deck already allows you to install Windows: these are the steps to follow, but there are limitations

Valve has officially published the drivers to install the operating system on the console.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 11, 2022, 10:01 19 comments

It’s been a few days since Steam Deck started arriving at the houses of the lucky ones who managed to be the first to reserve it, and in Valve They continue working so that it arrives as soon as possible to the whole world. Most users want it to play their Steam library, but can we use it as a regular PC?

For Windows 11 we will have to waitThe answer is clear: yes. The new console’s hardware makes it a Portable PC, with enough power to run an operating system and the programs that we want to install. Without going any further, from Valve itself they have shared the way of installer Windows and Steam Deck correctly, so it is not a modification by users, but the functionality is officially supported by the manufacturer.

To have it, you will have to go to this link to consult the specific steps and the different drivers that you must install to achieve the best result with Windows. For now it is only possible to install Windows 10, as using Windows 11 requires a new BIOS that provides fTPM support. They say that it will be available very soon, but that it is currently in development.

They also specify that only a full installation of Windows is possible. Although Steam Deck can dual boot perfectly, the SteamOS installer that provides a dual boot wizard is not quite ready. To go to the boot menu, we must turn off the console and then, while holding down the volume down button, we will have to press the home button. The Steam Deck Screen will be displayed in a vertical orientation during the installation and, once Windows is installed, we can return to a landscape mode.

There are three types of drivers availableThe drivers that are available are targeted at the GPU, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They explain that AMD and other vendors are still working on audio drivers, which is why the speakers and 3.5mm audio port will not provide sound. Yes, we can also use Bluetooth or USB-C audio devices with Windows on Deck.

If we get stuck and need to go back to the default operating system of the laptop, we just have to follow the recovery instructions, because unfortunately Valve does not offer support for Windows officially on Steam Deck. The thing is not limited to the Microsoft operating system, since we can install other applications if we wish.

But if what you are interested in is playing and using the console for what it is, you should be aware of the list of games verified by the developers that can be found at constantly updated. More and more titles confirm its good performance, and it is likely that Valve itself will surprise us with future releases that are part of its plans.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Windows 10, PC, Valve and Windows 11.