Steam Deck can with the fashion phenomenon: this is the top weekly Steam sales

Valve’s console-computer continues to generate more revenue than games for sale.

If last Monday we had V Rising leading Steam’s top weekly sales for the second consecutive week, this time Stunlock Studios’ vampire title has to settle for second place in the ranking of the last seven days on the Steam platform. Valve.

V Rising falls to the top 2 after two weeks leadingThe data collected by Steam DB leaves us with a classification that is once again led by Steam Deck, the console-computer which periodically arrives at the players’ homes. We must remember that this sales ranking is based on the income generated, so Steam Deck does not have serious rivals if there are no great launch games.

We don’t explain the third position: Elden Ring continues to occupy the top 3 of the list despite having been released in February. As a great surprise Stray sneaks into the tenth position. The cat game confirmed its release date for next month for PC and PlayStation, so users have already started pre-ordering it on Steam as well.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

V Rising

Elden Ring

Valve Index VR Kit

Sea of Thieves

No Man’s Sky

It Takes Two

FIFA 22

Sniper Elite 5

Stray



If you are waiting for your Steam Deck, remember that the official dock has been delayed, so you will have to wait to have the full experience (at least through official Valve devices). Our colleague Alberto Pastor has already received the hardware, although his commitment to retro on the laptop has not turned out as well as he expected.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Steam, V Rising, Elden Ring, Stray, Valve and Sales.