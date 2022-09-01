Steam Deck celebrates 5,000 verified and playable games, although there are thousands more unsupported

Valve’s console-portable computer continues to sell at a good pace over the months.

More and more users are enjoying the portable experience of Steam Deck, the console-computer of Valve that allows you to play anywhere to our Steam library. At the beginning of August we informed you that, in just a couple of months, the game verification process had increased a lot, something that is confirmed by the latest message from the company.

Through a post published on the official account of Twitter of the machine, Valve celebrates that Steam Deck has over 5,000 verified and playable games. “Hello! Another great milestone – we just passed 5,000 verified and playable titles on the Steam Deck! Many more to come, but let’s take a moment to celebrate,” they wrote.

There are 2,882 verified and 2,139 playableIf we take a look at the database collected by Steam DB we verify that, at the time of writing these lines, there are 2,882 verified gamesthat is, they work without any problem, and others 2,139 playable, which means that they are executed not perfectly but offering a good experience. As for those not supported, the figure is close to 2,000, having 1.950 currently on the list.

Recently, Valve announced that they have upgraded the Steam Deck production and those who were scheduled to ship in Q4 could enter Q3 now. In addition, the information obtained from a book about the laptop augurs a promising future for the machine, of which new versions would arrive over time.

