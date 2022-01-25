Steam Deck confirms support for major anti-cheat system: Valve won’t tolerate hacks

Although support for BattlEye was announced in November, now it’s the turn of the Easy Anti-Cheat system.

While we all regret the delay in shipping Steam Deck, which should have been released in December, Valve wants to assure the community that they are taking advantage of the extra weeks by 100%. They have already shown us the high number of games compatible with the device, a figure that has recently added about 40 more titles to its possibilities. But now, Valve wants to put the spotlight on the cheaters, and that is why it announces Easy Anti-Cheat support.

You can now make your EAC games compatible with Steam DeckValveWith a message addressed to video game developers, the company warns of the integration of said functionality without many complications involved: “you can now make your games with EAC compatibles con Steam Deck very easily and without the need to integrate new services or add game binaries or SDK versions”. In addition, Valve accompanies the data with a link that shows instructions for developers turn on compatibility of his games with Proton.

In this way, Steam Deck officially welcomes games like Fortnite, Rust, Battlefield 2042 or Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as all of them detect hacks with Easy Anti-Cheat. Added to this, titles that opt ​​for other anti-cheat systems can also gain a foothold in Valve’s apparatus, as compatibility with BattlEye It was already confirmed last November.

Although we are close to leaving the month of January, Valve has not yet given a date to start sending your Steam Deck to all users. Despite this, the company claims that everything goes smoothly and has reiterated the launch in the next month of February with an image of several consoles together.

