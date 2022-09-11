Steam Deck enables repair centers and explains how to send it in for repair whether or not you have a warranty

There are plenty of guides, parts, and repair kits on iFixit if you want to fix your device yourself.

The launch of the Steam Deck has been so successful that even the latest news from Valve about an improvement in the production of the laptop has made all those who eagerly await it happy. The laptop has now announced that it will enable repair centers so you can send the Steam Deck and have it repaired without problems.

If you are not covered under warranty, you can choose to have your device repaired for a fee.ValveAs reported by the Steam Deck Twitter accountValve has set up repair centers so you can send your Steam Deck to them for repair: “Our Steam Deck Repair Centers are already open. If a Steam Deck has a problem and needs to be shipped, the repairs covered by warranty will be carried out as free“, says the statement.

Valve also explains what we can do if our warranty has expired or we don’t have it: “If it’s not covered under warranty, you can choose to have your device repaired paying a fee. This paid out-of-warranty repair service is completely optional.” In addition, iFixit has many guides, parts and kits repair if you want to repair yourself your device.

The company explains in more detail what happens if our Steam Deck is not covered by the guarantee: “If a Steam Deck arrives that is not covered by the guarantee, our team will contact you to offer you a paid repair, if this is possible. This out-of-warranty repair service is entirely optional and you can have your device returned to you if you prefer.

You can repair your Steam Deck yourself with parts and repair kits sold through iFixitFor example, if your buttons start to fail, contact Steam Support for help sending your laptop to one of the repair centers. Also, in the event that your dog bites your Steam Deck, the damage will not be covered by the warranty, but Valve will offer to repair it for an additional fee. In case you want to do it yourself, in iFixit there are many resources to be able to delve into it.

The last we heard from the laptop is that there is a lot of future on Steam Deck: Valve wants to build more open and capable new versions, as published in a booklet. In addition, it continues adding compatible games, since today it has more than 5,000 titles to play without problems.

