Steam Deck gets better at times with a significant increase in compatibility with its games

Valve’s proposal will include a system that checks the performance of titles before buying them.

The unexpected delay of Steam Deck has left us without the opportunity to taste the console this Christmas, but this does not mean that Valve does not look for refine your proposal. Not long ago, we saw that its Operating System had notably reduced its original size, and now we are given more information about the compatibility of the machine with the most powerful games on Steam.

Steam Deck now supports 80% of the most popular Steam gamesAs PC Games anticipates, which has looked at the information collected by the ProtonDB community (specialized in checking the compatibility of games with Proton), Steam Deck already manages to run the 80% of the top 100 most popular games of the digital platform. Among the titles that, for the moment, are left out of this list, we find great games like Destiny 2 The New World, so we will have to wait for future news about the performance of these adventures on the Valve console.

At the end of the day, from ProtonDB they assure that the machine could increase the aforementioned figure up to 88% If developers released patches for their games with services like Easy Anti-Cheat or BattleEye, they are compatible with Proton. In addition, Steam has games that cannot be run using Proton, so its performance on Steam Deck is unknown.

Therefore, Valve takes advantage of the extra weeks to finish polishing Steam Deck along with statements with which they claim to avoid exclusive games, as they do not believe that it is a practice that fits their ideas. On the other hand, and although the percentage of executable titles in Steam Deck is not yet final, we have already been informed that we will have the option of knowing their compatibility before buying them, which will facilitate many decisions for the user as soon as it goes on the market in February 2022.

