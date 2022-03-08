Steam Deck increases its production for this year and offers more clarity to players who have pre-ordered it

In addition, Valve is working to make its PC-console available in more countries around the world.

At the end of February, Steam Deck arrived at the homes of the first players (in some cases, in the hands of a very iconic dealer) to premiere this union between console and PC. Many of us closely follow the evolution of the new Valve, as Gabe Newell has cataloged it as a launch as influential as the iPhone was in the smartphone industry. And, while component shortages have gotten in the way of the Steam Deck, it looks like Everything is going well.

We now have a clearer view of our long-term production scheduleValveThis is how we see it with the latest statements published on the Steam website, where some more positive forecasts for the manufacture of this console with a fishbowl soul: “We have worked hard to increase the number of Steam Decks that we can produce this year, and now we have a clearer idea of ​​our long-term production calendar,” they advance in the statement.

“As a result, in addition to Q1 and Q2, players who have pre-ordered the Steam Deck can now see if they are in the Q3 Order Availability Window“In addition, from Valve they announce that they have already sent order emails for the second batch of reservations of the first quarter of the year and they assure to continue working to bring Steam Deck to other countries.

And it is that Steam Deck is improving in all possible areas, both in its production and shipment and in its software. In this sense, Valve has announced that its device already exceeds 1,000 verified or playable games, which expands the possibilities to play a good handful of adventures. After all, in our analysis we told you that Steam Deck is a beast that has just been bornso it still needs time to grow into something big.

