Steam Deck inspires the creation of new consoles: this is AOKZOE, with trailer and date for its Kickstarter

The device has the most advanced processor in the AMD 6000 range and will have several models.

Steam Deck continues to reiterate its success with sales that, week after week, stand out in the Top of Steam. Of course, there are not a few players who have been attracted by this proposal of console-PC, but its launch has also managed to inspire the creation of other initiatives. That is why today we know AOKZOEa device similar to the aforementioned Valve machine that aims to compete with its power.

AOKZOE promises an excellent gaming experience through components that include the most advanced processor in the range AMD 6000a screen of 1920×1200 and various extra additions. You can see a first demonstration of its capabilities in the video that heads this news, although we also leave you with a detailed list of everything that this console integrates.

A combo of AMD Ryzen 7 6800 U / Radeon 680M / LPDDR5 (Frequency 6400)



8-inch IPS display, sRGB 100%



Battery – General weight: 48Wh – 668gr. or 65Wh – 729gr.



Gyroscope



Windows 11

Although the console promises, it is not yet a reality. Your Kickstarter will start on 12th of July at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and, if it manages to finance itself, it will allow us to choose between several models that differ in their RAM memory and storage space. Although the prices are not definitive, you can see in the tweet inserted below these lines that the price of the different versions ranges from $1,099 to the 1.499not counting special discounts.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the project’s Kickstarter in case it ends up establishing itself as a potential Steam Deck competitor. Despite these intentions, it is important to note that Valve’s console continues to sell at a good pace thanks to a proposal that integrates thousands of computer games. If you have a Steam Deck, you may be interested in taking a look at our compilation of 22 PC games for less than 12 euros that are perfect for playing on this portable device.