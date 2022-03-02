Steam Deck is not free from drift: the new portable has the same problem as the Nintendo hybrid

Several players who already have their hands on the platform have reported problems with the right stick.

By Axel García / Updated March 2, 2022, 01:08

Valve’s new portable platform, Steam Deck, is already in the hands of several lucky gamers, who weren’t so lucky testing the device, as early reports of the annoying drift on the sticks have already begun to emerge through the internet.

Some users shared videos of the drift on the laptopOne user on Reddit specifically mentioned having issues with the right stick of the laptop, sharing a video of the drift as evidence. The footage shows the test screen for the Steam Deck controls, where we clearly see that the right stick’s X and Y axis values ​​change chaotically, even when the stick is not being moved by the player.

In response to this, another user shared his own video, showing the same problem. The surprise on this occasion was experiencing the annoying drift just moments after the official launch of the laptop, as it is usually a situation that appears after extended use of the device in question.

The hardware engineer who worked on this new Valve platform, Yazan Aldehayyatmentioned in 2021 that the company was doing everything possible to avoid the drift in the sticks of the laptop, a problem that Nintendo assured that it had no solution.

The drift problem between Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch is not the only thing that both platforms share, as Valve unveiled some prototypes of its laptop that are very similar to the Nintendo hybrid. Gabe Newellco-founder of Valve, surprised some lucky buyers by personally delivering the product to their homes.

