Steam Deck is on the right track: Valve ensures that it will arrive on schedule and shares an image

If you are one of the lucky ones who are in the first positions of the reserves of Steam Deck, we finally relieve you with good news. After the disappointment of not being able to have it this Christmas due to the delay to 2022, Valve comes to calm the waters with a new update on the status of the new portable console that will allow us to access its extensive library.

In a publication shared with all users, the company talks about how the development and production process of the machine is progressing, and has ensured that will start arriving in february this year, as planned after the aforementioned delay. It will depend, yes, on the reservation window that each user has, being one ahead of the other in the queue.

“We are on track to ship Steam Decks on time. Despite the global pandemic, the shortage of supplies and the shipping problems, it seems that we will be able to start distributing them at the end of February”, they assure in the post published on the Steam page itself, where they also share a new image of several consoles that have been photographed:

In addition, Valve ensures that they have already sent a lot of development kits studios to give developers the chance to test their games on the handheld and see if they perform as they should. They have submitted hundreds and will continue to approve more, which will mean that many more games will soon receive the label of verified for Steam Deck, which ensures its correct operation on the hardware taking into account four aspects: input, fluency, screen and compatibility with the system.

Waiting for shipments to start at the end of February, in recent months we have been learning more about this Steam Deck. For example, there has been talk of its battery life, which seems to indicate that it will be enough for a standard gaming session, and we have also known its cover and its discreet packaging box with which it seems that it will arrive at the homes of those who have opted for this technology.

