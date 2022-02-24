Steam Deck now allows you to check your list of games compatible with Valve’s portable console

The general list was already accessible, but now you can check if the titles in your Steam library work.

Less than a week after its official launch, Steam Deck continues to pave the way to make it easier to find out what titles we can enjoy on the new portable console. Valve has been updating its list of games compatible with the new hardware to the point that new titles were added every week, but now a long-awaited feature by the community has been incorporated.

We can analyze our Steam libraryWe talked about the possibility of, in addition to checking which games work well or have some problems in the Deck, knowing the compatibility from our steam library. Through this link we can check for ourselves if the different titles of our property have been tested and, if so, which ones run correctly on the hardware.

Let us remember that the classification made by Valve divides the games into four different categories: verified, playable, unsupported or unknown. The first offers all the guarantees to play; the second is for titles with some minor but enjoyable issues; the third is for works that cannot be executed correctly in the console; and the fourth is for software that has not yet been tested by the developers.

As we learned a month ago, Steam Deck starts arriving at the homes of the first lucky ones next Monday February 28th. From that moment on, those who have reserved it but are located in later editions will have to wait a few more weeks. If you are concerned about its size, one aspect that has generated a lot of debate due to the portability problems that it may cause, Valve offers the option of printing a model of the console so that you can see for yourself how it suits your needs.

